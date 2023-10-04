This season's return to the Premier League has not gone to plan so far for Sheffield United with the Blades still looking for their first win of the campaign.

Sheffield United players have reiterated their support for the manager but points count much more than words in the footballing world. Oli McBurnie told BBC Radio Sheffield : "The things the gaffer has done and the way that he goes about his business and what he's done with us... If you look at his win ratio and where he's taken us from with what he's had, I don't think there are many people in the country who could have done that. The boys are one million per cent behind him; I'm one million per cent behind him. He's top class."