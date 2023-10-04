News you can trust since 1887
Predicted Premier League table sorry reading for Sheffield United, Man Utd and Chelsea - gallery

Sheffield United continue to look for their first Premier League win of the season, but have Opta found reason for optimism in the underlying stats?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 4th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

This season's return to the Premier League has not gone to plan so far for Sheffield United with the Blades still looking for their first win of the campaign.

Sitting rock bottom of the table, only Bournemouth are still winless in the top flight after the opening seven fixtures as pressure mounts on Paul Heckingbottom to turn the situation around.

Sheffield United players have reiterated their support for the manager but points count much more than words in the footballing world. Oli McBurnie told BBC Radio Sheffield: "The things the gaffer has done and the way that he goes about his business and what he's done with us... If you look at his win ratio and where he's taken us from with what he's had, I don't think there are many people in the country who could have done that. The boys are one million per cent behind him; I'm one million per cent behind him. He's top class."

Here's how the stats gurus at Opta believe the Premier League table will play out. Take a look...

No surprises here.

1. 1st - Manchester City

No surprises here. Photo: Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has got his Liverpool side playing dangerous football once again and the Reds look serious challengers to Manchester City.

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has got his Liverpool side playing dangerous football once again and the Reds look serious challengers to Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

Arsenal will be hoping for another title chase but a resurgent Liverpool could see the Gunners drop down one place.

3. 3rd - Arsenal

Arsenal will be hoping for another title chase but a resurgent Liverpool could see the Gunners drop down one place. Photo: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have embraced Ange Postecoglou’s attacking football so far this term.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have embraced Ange Postecoglou’s attacking football so far this term. Photo: Getty Images

