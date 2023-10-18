Sheffield United need points on the board this season, but how likely do the Premier League stats experts think that is to happen?

For many Premier League football supporters, the end of the international break is a cause for celebration as they look forward to watching their side in top-flight action. However, the imminent return of the league may not bring about the same optimism among Sheffield United supporters .

The Blades sit rock bottom of the Premier League after eight matches with just one point to their name and one of only two clubs yet to pick up a win so far this season.

A Saturday night meeting with Manchester United may not be the easiest fixture on paper, but Paul Heckingbottom's side have little choice but to start putting points on the board if they are to avoid relegation this season. The Star looks at how data experts at Opta predict the season will pan out for Sheffield United.

