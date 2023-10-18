News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sheffield man hospitalised in Germany after horror crash
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Predicted Premier League table delivers eye-catching verdict on Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley - gallery

Sheffield United need points on the board this season, but how likely do the Premier League stats experts think that is to happen?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

For many Premier League football supporters, the end of the international break is a cause for celebration as they look forward to watching their side in top-flight action. However, the imminent return of the league may not bring about the same optimism among Sheffield United supporters.

The Blades sit rock bottom of the Premier League after eight matches with just one point to their name and one of only two clubs yet to pick up a win so far this season.

A Saturday night meeting with Manchester United may not be the easiest fixture on paper, but Paul Heckingbottom's side have little choice but to start putting points on the board if they are to avoid relegation this season. The Star looks at how data experts at Opta predict the season will pan out for Sheffield United.

Opta predicts the Cityzens have a 73.4% chance of finishing 1st.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Opta predicts the Cityzens have a 73.4% chance of finishing 1st. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Opta predicts the Gunners have a 32.9% chance of finishing 2nd.

2. 2nd - Arsenal

Opta predicts the Gunners have a 32.9% chance of finishing 2nd. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Opta predicts the Reds have a 29.2% chance of finishing 3rd.

3. 3rd - Liverpool

Opta predicts the Reds have a 29.2% chance of finishing 3rd. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Opta predicts Spurs have a 24.6% chance of finishing 4th.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur

Opta predicts Spurs have a 24.6% chance of finishing 4th. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBladesManchester UnitedPaul Heckingbottom