Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday had a relatively-quiet deadline day with the only business completed by both clubs coming on the departure front. The Owls have had a large turnover of players this summer as Danny Röhl takes charge of his first full season while the same applies across the city at Bramall Lane with plenty of movement within the Blades squad.

Wednesday were linked with a move for Everton defender Mason Holgate, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, on Friday although those reports were met with confusion when The Star spoke to sources about a potential deal. The only business completed yesterday was Mackenzie Maltby’s move to Scarborough Athletic, as he joined the National League North side on a month-long loan.

Meanwhile, the Blades completed their own business as they loaned young striker Antwoine Hackford to Port Vale for the duration of the 2024-25 season - where he will play under ex-Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Another departure saw United States international Auston Trusty move permanently as he joined Scottish Premiership champions Celtic for an undisclosed fee. Anis Slimane also departed as he joined Championship rivals Norwich City on a season-long loan, with an option for a permanent deal.