Where things stand in the final hours of Sheffield Wednesday's transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 summer transfer window closes at 11pm and Sheffield Wednesday have made a raft of senior signings in a busy few months.

Sheffield Wednesday’s first summer transfer window under manager Danny Röhl is quickly drawing to a close after a whirlwind effort has seen a vast turnover in the squad. As things stand with just over two hours to go, The Star understands that no further business is likely to take place either in or out of Hillsborough before the 11pm deadline - though the usual caveats on things changing quickly in football always apply.

Owls boss Röhl spoke on Thursday to suggest the likelihood of a busy final day were slim, though if ‘dominoes’ fell their way at other clubs they would look at the possibility of bringing in identified targets. There was also talk of an exit for Michael Smith, though since contact was made by other clubs some weeks ago, primarily Wrexham, it’s believed that no deal has yet been close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports from Merseyside earlier today suggested Wednesday were interested in the signing of Everton defender Mason Holgate, who spent the second half of last season with Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United. Conversations The Star have had with a number of sources have so far been met with confusion over the prospect of a Holgate to Hillsborough deal.

Speaking ahead of the Owls’ clash at Millwall on Saturday, Röhl - who travelled with the side to the capital - suggested his satisfaction with where the squad is at in his Wednesday process and said: “I think we signed now 11 players from the final day and to speak now about a busy day? I said before that we will see what happens in the last 24 hours if there is an opportunity or not, but all in all we worked very hard in this transfer window and now to expect that we sign on the final day four more players? It is not reality.

“We did a good job until now and you never know what happens but it is different to January, in January it really was the final day and we tried and tried to bring players in. We are looking and sometimes it is about timing and opportunities and for this we are ready but it’s not always just our decision.”