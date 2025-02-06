Leeds United’s 2-0 win over Coventry City helped the Championship’s leaders open up a gap at the top to five points

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard offered his take on the race for the Championship after watching his side go down 2-0 to leaders Leeds United at the CBS Arena.

First half goals from Joel Piroe and former Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle were enough to secure the points for Leeds on a night where they weren’t exactly at their best but were comfortable winners.

The victory put Daniel Farke’s side five points in front of the Blades and Burnley, though United have played one game fewer, and reinforced their status as favourites to go up automatically this season.

Lampard didn’t quite say as much but he was impressed by what he saw from Leeds and when asked after the math if he had just watched the future champions, he said: “Possibly, they're a fantastic team.

“Lots of talent, lots of speed, well coached, good team, Premier League experience and I'm really impressed with them. Sometimes you have to praise a team that comes here and does well. There's other teams up there but they're in with a great chance."

The defeat for Coventry put the skids on their own push for the play-offs after a run of four wins on the spin, with the Sky Blues impressing since Lampard took over from Mark Robins at the end of November.

“They deserved to win the game and sometimes you have to accept that, they are top of the league for a reason,” he said. “We shouldn’t be too negative about it because we’ve been on a good run but today showed a bit of a different level.

“We knew we came into a tough game today, you want to win but Leeds are in a good moment and there will be things we can do better for sure. One game we have to take on the chin.”