Bogle went under the knife earlier this year to correct an issue with his knee, with United revealing in February that the former Derby County defender was expected to miss “around six months”.

Five months on, however, the defender is still some way off fitness, although he did travel with his United teammates to Portugal earlier this summer to continue his rehabilitation.

Bogle’s absence was a major blow to United, especially with fellow wing-back George Baldock missing periods with injury, and his return will be a considerable boost as the Blades look to go one better after losing in the Championship play-off finals last term.

“Everyone’s pleased with him,” Heckingbottom told The Star on Bogle.

“There’ll be no rush, just because of how tough the injury can be. But he's sort of turned the corner in terms of reacting to things and everyone's pleased with him.

Jayden Bogle (centre) is battling back from injury for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He's got back up there with his strength, so we'll start progressing things a little bit more.

“He was carrying something for a few games, and he wanted to keep playing and stay on the pitch. But gradually, it was hurting earlier in the game, and then it became restrictive. And it was cartilage damage.