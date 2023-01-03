Derby County boss Paul Warne suggested Will Osula was merely guilty of a lack of experience as the on-loan Sheffield United forward picked up a red card in the Rams’ win over Accrington on Monday.

Osula had come off the bench and was on the pitch for just 15 minutes when he was sent off by referee Martin Woods after lashing out at Accrington’s Liam Coyle.

Two former Blades – David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane – were on the scoresheet for Derby in their 4-0 victory which took Warne’s side up to fourth in the League One table, but Osula denied himself the opportunity to add to the scoring when given a straight red card with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County's William Osula looks frustrated as he walks past manager Paul Warne after being shown a red card by referee Martin Woods for violent conduct during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Nigel French/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warne was largely sympathetic towards the young forward afterwards, with the former Rotherham United boss admitting he had been in a similar position as a player.

"I haven't seen it back, but I am not going to sit on the fence, I thought it was a sending-off," he said. "In fairness to the kid, I made a similar mistake when I was his age. I came on as sub, was wired, had a player block me and I just pushed out at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He fell over like I had knocked him out, but I hadn't. I got sent off so I would be a hypocrite if I criticised him. He is a young man who plays on the edge.

"I thought at the time he got stood on, but he reacted to that. It doesn't make it right or wrong but I just think he's been a bit old-manned. Nobody will be disappointed more in the stadium than he was. He will learn and hopefully go from strength to strength."

Advertisement Hide Ad