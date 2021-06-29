Phil Jagielka linked with Bolton Wanderers after Sheffield United exit - what he previously said about next move as he approaches 39th birthday

The former Everton captain, who turns 39 soon after the start of the new season next month, was not offered an extension to his United contract after the club’s relegation last season.

Jagielka made 309 appearances for the Blades across two spells, either side of a 12-year stay at Everton that also saw him capped 40 times by England, and admitted he would have liked to stay at Bramall Lane.

The Sun report today that Jagielka could be offered the chance to extend his career by Bolton, after they won promotion to League One last season under boss Ian Evatt.

A number of other clubs are thought to be interested in securing the veteran’s services next season and, in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield shortly after his Blades departure was confirmed, Jagielka admitted he will plan his next step carefully.

“It all depends again,” Jagielka admitted, when asked if he was planning to hang up his boots this summer.

Phil Jagielka said goodbye to Sheffield United again at the end of last season (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“I’ve spoken to people around me and everyone’s encouraging me to continue but it’s all about what’s on the table. I’ll put my CV out there and see who’s interested and if no-one’s interested that I’m wanting, it’ll be time to hang them up.”