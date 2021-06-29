16 of the best photos from Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp's LJS Cup - can you spot your child in action?

The Sheffield United skipper and his family help organise the event, with the help of his boyhood team Middlewood, in memory of his young son Luey, who tragically died at just two days old from gastroschisis back in 2012.

After being dramatically reduced due to Covid-19 last year, the tournament was back to full capacity last weekend with teams from U8 to U11 level competing.

“All the hard work comes from Middlewood, really,” Sharp, whose eight-year-old son Leo played in the tournament and scored a stunning long-range free-kick for Brunsmeer Athletic U9s, said.

"Organising and getting the teams to enter, setting the pitches up and sorting everything else out.

“I come down early doors to help out, but without them it wouldn’t go ahead. Hopefully next year they’ll have the new clubhouse, so the facilities will be first-class as well.

“The tournament is getting stronger and stronger each year. More and more teams want to enter, but there’s only so much space. Apart from last year, because of Covid, it’s been at full capacity each year and me and my family really enjoy putting it on for the kids.”

Young Owls ran out winners in the U9 category, beating Leo’s Brunsmeer. Wisewood beat Brunsmeer in the U8 final, but Brunsmeer did lift the U10 trophy after overcoming Wickersley Youth in the final. In the U11 final, Treeton Terriers beat the hosts Middlewood Rovers.

“It’s been brilliant,” said Chris Dennison, the chairman of Middlewood Rovers.

“Busy and hectic, as it should be, but the feedback has been fantastic. You just want to see the kids smiling and enjoying it."

1. LJS Cup LJS Cup Football tournament at Handsworth Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

2. LJS Cup Billy Sharp's son Leo, back row, third from right, reacts after losing in the final of the LJS Cup on Sunday Photo: Middlewood Rovers Buy photo

3. LJS Cup Billy Sharp at the 2021 LJS Cup with his son, Leo Photo: Danny Hall Buy photo

4. LJS Cup Action from the 2021 LJS Cup Photo: Middlewood Rovers Buy photo