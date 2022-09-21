Paul Warne: Sheffield United's rivals suffer blow as boss seals Derby County switch
Rotherham United, Sheffield United’s Championship rivals, have suffered a huge blow after their iconic manager officially left to join League One giants Derby County.
The Rams have appointed Paul Warne as their new manager on a contract until 2026, with the former Millers boss bringing his coaching staff with him from the New York Stadium after Derby agreed to pay compensation.
A serial promotion winner from League One, the attraction of Warne is obvious for the Rams and despite a good start to the Championship season with the Millers following their return to the second tier last season, taking over a club the size of Derby has its obvious appeal for Warne too.
The Millers received an official approach for Warne, who was recently linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job, and the move was officially confirmed this afternoon.
Warne, a former Millers player, has led the Millers to the Championship three times and, along with No.2 Richie Barker, was in the final 12 months of his contract at the New York Stadium.