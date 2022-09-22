After the Rams relieved Liam Rosenior of his role as interim manager, they turned to League One promotion expert Warne and the switch was officially announced this afternoon.

Warne had guided the Millers to the top half of the Championship table after leading them to promotion for the third time last season, and will inherit a squad including Blades past and present including David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane and United loanee Will Osula at Pride Park.

United were scheduled to face Warne’s Millers before the international break, but the derby clash was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Warne has taken his senior coaching staff with him to Pride Park, with Derby thanking the Millers and chairman Tony Stewart personally “for all their assistance throughout this process”.

A Millers statement this afternoon read: “Rotherham United can confirm that first team boss Paul Warne will leave the club to join Derby County, alongside staff members Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington.

“The Millers received an approach from the Pride Park-club to procure the 49-year-old and his staff’s services and were given permission to discuss terms.

“The club can now confirm that Paul Warne, Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington have all left AESSEAL New York Stadium to pursue this new opportunity."

Paul Warne has left Rotherham United for Derby County - Getty.

Derby confirmed Warne has signed a contract until 2026.

"As was made clear in the summer, the board intended to take a period of time evaluating every aspect of the club,” their own statement read.

“And having done that, we believe Paul’s track record of success at this level fits perfectly into our long-term strategy."

"Paul’s arrival means the end of Liam Rosenior’s tenure as interim manager,” the Derby statement added “and, on behalf of everyone at Pride Park Stadium, we would like to thank Liam for all his efforts during an incredibly difficult period and in helping to stabilise the club under new ownership.