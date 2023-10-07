Paul Heckingbottom’s Auston Trusty dilemma as ex-Arsenal man waits for Sheffield United chance
Trusty waiting for first league start after summer move from Arsenal
Paul Heckingbottom admits that Auston Trusty “cannot try any harder” to earn a first Sheffield United league start after his summer move from Arsenal. The £5m man’s only 90 minutes in a United shirt came in a League Cup penalty exit to League One side Lincoln City back in August.
He has tasted some Premier League action in substitute cameos against Tottenham and West Ham, and is one option to deputise for the injured John Egan this afternoon against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Egan’s vice-captain Chris Basham could also get the nod on the right of defence, with Anel Ahmedhodzic moved inside - and if Trusty’s wait for a full Premier League debut does go on today, then it won’t be for the lack of trying.
“He’s been finding his feet,” explained boss Heckingbottom. “Auston has been great; he’s worked hard and is having to be patient. He gets that and understands that, but I think you can see, when he has come on in the last couple of games, what he has added. He has got some athleticism that we need at this level and he has got a really good mentality as well. He wants to do well, wants to perform and wants to test himself. That’s why he came here; because he wants to test himself in this league.”
Trusty’s frustration so far has largely been down to the consistent form of Jack Robinson on the left of United’s three-man defence. Trusty played in a central two on loan at Birmingham City last season and is a genuine option to replace Egan against Fulham, at the heart of the back three, as the Blades look to solve their recent defensive woes and pick up a much-needed positive result.
“We have four centre-backs for three positions if we play a back three,” Heckingbottom added. “He can play middle and left, similar to Anel, who has played middle and right. What Auston does bring is a real desire to defend and he has good athleticism, which helps him and would help the team. He’s just had to be patient.
“From my point of view, when someone has trained as well as Auston has, it’s tough when you are not picking them. I have had that before and it makes it tough, but it also puts those players at the forefront of your mind when you want to make changes and substitutions. We have done lots of work with him and he is working hard. He cannot try any harder to put himself at the front of my mind.”