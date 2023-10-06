News you can trust since 1887
Basham, Trusty, McAtee? Sheffield United predicted XI v Fulham amid John Egan decision - gallery

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has a big defensive call to make for tomorrow’s trip to Fulham, with defender John Egan ruled out in the middle of defence.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST

Heckingbottom is expected to play either Chris Basham or Auston Trusty in Egan’s absence, rather than abandon the shape completely and return to a back four. Elsewhere he has decisions to make all over the field as the Blades look for their first win of the Premier League season, ahead of the upcoming international break.

With that in mind, we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Marco Silva’s side at Craven Cottage tomorrow - do you agree, or what would you do differently?

United’s No.1 deservedly keeps his place despite United’s defensive troubles so far

1. Wes Foderingham

With Baldock still some way off full fitness, I’m more than happy with Bogle on the right of the back five

2. Jayden Bogle

A toss-up between Basham and Auston Trusty but the greater experience gets the nod for me, with Basham wearing the captain’s armband as well. Trusty’s time will come

3. Chris Basham

Has not quite hit the heights so far this season but had his best game in the centre of the back three away at Spurs, which played a part in my thinking with Basham

4. Anel Ahmedhodžić

