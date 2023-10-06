Basham, Trusty, McAtee? Sheffield United predicted XI v Fulham amid John Egan decision - gallery
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has a big defensive call to make for tomorrow’s trip to Fulham, with defender John Egan ruled out in the middle of defence.
Heckingbottom is expected to play either Chris Basham or Auston Trusty in Egan’s absence, rather than abandon the shape completely and return to a back four. Elsewhere he has decisions to make all over the field as the Blades look for their first win of the Premier League season, ahead of the upcoming international break.
With that in mind, we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face Marco Silva’s side at Craven Cottage tomorrow - do you agree, or what would you do differently?