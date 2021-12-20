Paul Heckingbottom reveals most pleasing aspect of Sheffield United's "big" win away at Fulham

John Egan and Paul Heckingbottom enjoy Sheffield United's win at Fulham with the club's travelling fans: David Klein / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye’s early goal was the difference between the two sides, although Fulham dangerman Aleksandar Mitrović hit the bar for Fulham in injury time.

United stood firm to grind out the result, with defenders John Egan and Jack Robinson also impressing as the Blades registered a fourth successive league win to take them 11th in the Championship – and just three points shy of the top six.

And Heckingbottom, who has now celebrated a hat-trick of victories in his three games since assuming permanent charge last month, admitted: “It was a brilliant result.

“At times I was frustrated at us giving the ball away too cheaply, because we were always looking to break. But when I thought back at the game, especially in the second half, to win this way is a real big thing for us because we haven’t been able to do that so far this season.

“To come here, to the club top of the league and show that spirit, I think it’s really important for the games ahead.”

“Beating the top of the league is always big,” added Heckingbottom, whose side travel to Preston North End on Boxing Day.