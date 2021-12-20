Fulham v Sheffield United: 'Outstanding', 'Spectacular' - Blades player ratings after superb win away at leaders

Iliman Ndiaye’s early goal proved the difference between the two sides, as the Blades made it four wins in their last four games to put themselves back in the promotion picture.
Fulham rallied late on, with dangerman Aleksander Mitrovic hitting the bar, but the Blades held on to move up to 11th before Christmas.
Here’s how our man rated United’s players on the evening...
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Didn't have a great deal to do - certainly less than many observers would have predicted before kick-off - but did what he had to do very well. Dealt with Fulham's many balls into the box well and saved Mitrovic's shot well when the Serb striker did get an effort away at him.
2. Jayden Bogle 7
A great shift from the former Derby man, up against the very dangerous Neeskens Kebano down the Fulham left but he stood up to that task very well and also got involved going the other way as well. Could have scored after turning Tosin, but his effort was blocked
3. Chris Basham 8
Just Chris Basham doing Chris Basham things. Wasn't allowed to have his usual influence going forward by a good Fulham side, but his defensive work was excellent as United recorded their best result of the season by some way
4. John Egan 8.5
Absolutely outstanding against the best striker in the league. Mitrovic got the better of him once with good movement, but fired wide, and Egan was all over him after that. He did very well to get across and block Reed's shot and was brave in the second half to put his head in where it could have hurt to prevent Fulham racing away
