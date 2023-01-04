Right, so early January might not be the ideal time to be talking up Iliman Ndiaye. Either shush or call him rubbish!

But it is timely to acknowledge that Sheffield United’s honeypot player of this transfer window represents so much of the way Paul Heckingbottom has kept this team buzzing.

And a tribute to the Blades boss is certainly in order. For instance, the way he has harnessed his most creative players to the cause.

And not only Ndiaye. We’ll come to Ollie Norwood, the man right at the heart of it, in a moment.

Fascinating in both cases to hear this from a recent chat with Hecky: “Managers don’t put what people perceive to be the best eleven players out there - they try to make the best team.

“When some of your most talented players make the team better with their work ethic then that’s a bonus.”

I’d go further in this manager’s case. It’s a pre-requisite to playing.

And as much a reason for Ndiaye starting 24 league games as his (nine) goals.

Only John Egan and Ollie Norwood, each one ahead on 25, have started more. Ndiaye is just behind them, level with another outstanding member of the old guard in George Baldock.

In Heckingbottom’s words on Ndiaye: “Everyone can see the tricks and ability with the ball, the way he looks after it. His value for us is how much of a team player he is.

“His work and his understanding of his role without the ball really makes us a stronger team.”

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, two gifted midfield loanees from Manchester City, have been going through a similar process to up their appearances.

All of that said, you couldn’t put a price on the flash of brilliance from Ndiaye, running from his own half, without which United would have struggled to unlock a tight game with Coventry on Boxing Day.

McAtee’s finish was quality too, as was Doyle’s when he arrived from the bench. But you can see Heckingbottom at his most animated about all these players when his team don’t have the ball.

Which brings us to Norwood, who has added a combative streak that makes him the complete midfield operator. He doesn’t just wave his conductor’s baton, he wields it!

As the former United player, Kevin Gage, now a team pundit, observed on Twitter: “He’s taken his game to a new level and it started when Hecky took over.”