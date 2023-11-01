Blades star out of contract next summer and could agree exit as soon as January

Oli McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, has addressed his future at Bramall Lane after once again being linked with a free transfer move to his beloved Glasgow Rangers. McBurnie is out of contract next summer and as things stand, would be able to agree a pre-contract move abroad as soon as January.

The striker saw an option to extend his Blades deal by a further year taken up last summer but he is one of a number of Bramall Lane stars facing uncertain futures, including former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. McBurnie’s love for Rangers and his status as a Scottish international has seen him linked with Ibrox before, with the Glasgow giants likely to be monitoring his situation south of the border amidst United’s ongoing Premier League struggle.

McBurnie, who was at the time United’s £20m record signing when he arrived from Swansea in the summer of 2019, is currently sidelined with a groin issue that is expected to keep him out of action for around a month, representing another big blow to the Blades’ survival hopes. He has made no secret before of how much he is enjoying life at the Lane, being able to move nearer to his native Leeds after returning back north from south Wales, and was asked again - before his injury - if he would like to stay, if the opportunity arose.

“Definitely,” he said. “You know how happy I am here and I’m settled back up north. Being around it, I get on well with the fans and the staff and all the boys. I love it here so yes, it’s a no-brainer.”