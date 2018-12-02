‘Part of the job’ – Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson breaks his silence after Manchester United loanee’s mistake cost Blades in Yorkshire derby against Leeds

Dean Henderson, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, broke his silence last night after his error cost the Blades dear in their Yorkshire derby defeat to Leeds United at Bramall Lane yesterday.

After a poor back-pass from John Egan, Henderson’s attempted left-foot pass went straight to Leeds’ Jack Clarke and the substitute showed excellent composure to find an unmarked Hernandez in front of an open goal.

That 82nd-minute mistake proved costly in the derby, although United boss Chris Wilder insisted afterwards that the Manchester United loanee ‘would be fine’.

And Henderson tweeted after the game: “Unfortunately that’s part of the job!! Learn and go again. Thanks for the support.”

Blades supporters rallied around the youngster on Twitter. Tim Holloway said: “We win as a team and lose as a team. Anyone who says different isn’t a team player, simple as. Forget about today, it’s done. Pick yourselves up and start preparing for the next game. The supporters have your back.”

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Utd does a round of the stadium thanking the fans: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Lewis Baines added: “Get your chin up you bloody legend! Best signing we’ve made in absolutely ages, quickly becoming Mr Sheffield United - us fans are absolutely 100 per cent behind you Deano, back with a bang next time out!”