'He'll be fine' - Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder backs Manchester United loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson after blunder helps Leeds United win Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Manchester United loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson 'will be fine' after his mistake helped Leeds United leave Bramall Lane with all three points this afternoon.

Henderson's weak pass was intercepted by Jack Clarke, leaving Pablo Hernandez with the simplest of chances to score the winner and send Leeds to the top of the Championship table.

The goalkeeper responded to the error by applauding all four sides of Bramall Lane, some fans responding with supportive chants of 'Deano', and Wilder said afterwards: "It was maybe going to be decided by a bit of magic, taking a chance or a mistake.

"Unfortunately it's the final one. It's not for me to rub his (Henderson's) head. It's about his recovery and attitude afterwards and he'll be fine. We shouldn't be anywhere near the position we've been in over the past two seasons."

Henderson made two decent saves before his error, and his opposite number Bailey Peacock-Farrell twice denied David McGoldrick impressively. Blades substitute Conor Washington also hit the crossbar with a late overhead kick.

"It's a bit of an unjust result in terms of the score," said Wilder, who also questioned the performance of referee Oliver Langford.

Dean Henderson in action against Leeds

"We were causing them just as many problems as they were causing us.

"For both sides, there were some really strange decisions out there. He [Langford] became quite involved. The best referees go about it quietly and let both teams go about their business."