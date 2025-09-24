Sheffield United will be determined to halt their losing start to the season when they face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite reappointing Chris Wilder as manager at the start of last week, his return was not enough to prevent the Blades from stumbling to a seventh defeat in as many games this season at the weekend, losing 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks struck late, scoring a 90th-minute winner via substitute Isaac Olaofe, to deny United their first point of the season.

With United rooted to the foot of the table and without so much as a goal from their last five Championship matches, they will be under immense pressure to get their first victory of the season against the U’s this weekend.

Ahead of the clash at the Kassam Stadium, both the Blades and the U’s have some injury concerns to contend with. With that in mind, The Star has had a close look at the injury landscape in both camps.

1 . Sheffield United's Tom Davies celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday November 29, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. After storing 45 minutes under his belt for the Under-21s against Huddersfield Town on Monday, Davies has taken another giant step towards making a comeback from injury. Chris Wilder has refused to rule out the possibility of him being available for the trip to Oxford. If he does miss out, Wilder has admitted he should be available for next Tuesday night's clash with Southampton. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield, England, 10th November 2024. Oliver Arblaster of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage After suffering a recent setback in his recovery from a long-term knee injury, midfielder Arblaster remains unavailable for selection. Fortunately, Wilder has played down the severity of his setback. However, it remains to be confirmed exactly when he could make his highly anticipated comeback. Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Shackleton The Blades are poised to once again be without Shackleton this weekend. The former Leeds United man's Bramall Lane career has been plagued by injury woes, so much so he has not played since last December. He is on the comeback trail, working towards a comeback, but it remains to be seen when he will next be available. | Sportimage Photo Sales