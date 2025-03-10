“Outstanding" Sydie Peck steps out of Sheffield United shadows as ex-Arsenal kid comes of age in promotion bid

Chris Wilder has hailed the “outstanding” attitude of Sydie Peck after the Sheffield United youngster stepped out of the shadow of teammate Oliver Arblaster to establish himself as a Bramall Lane favourite in his own right. The 20-year-old had to bide his time for a chance in the Blades’ first team but got it when Arblaster’s season was curtailed by injury late last year.

But Arblaster’s misfortune has been Peck’s gain, with the former Arsenal man impressing Unitedites with his all-action displays both with and without the ball. He was excellent again in the weekend win over Preston North End, which took Wilder’s men back level with Leeds at the top of the table before they lost at Portsmouth the following day to blow open the title race once more.

“For a young player, he’s been outstanding,” said Wilder of Peck. “We talked about him and Blaster, and Blaster maybe having the sort of limelight shone on him early on in his career. Sydie’s been amazing and he goes from strength-to-strength. The maturity of his performance was there for everyone to see.”

Peck was Wilder’s final signing in his first spell at Bramall Lane when the youngster made the move north from his native London and it was the 57-year-old who gave Peck his Premier League debut, trusting him to see out a vital win over Brentford at just 19 years of age. Asked if Peck had exceeded expectations this season after stepping in for Arblaster, Wilder admitted: “You never really know with young players.

So they have to go and do their talking on the pitch and he’s certainly doing that. He’s a popular boy and he’s a popular member of the group. Always he needs a bit of luck to stay clear of injuries, but his attitude's outstanding. We all understood that from an early age when he came into the football club. The door's opened and you always hope when the door's opened for young players they take that opportunity and walk through it, and he’s certainly done it.”

For a young man born in London and schooled at one of the best academies in English football, Peck understands the qualities that Blades fans demand of their players and reflects them in his performances. "He's endeared himself to the supporters, and quite rightly so,” said Wilder. “Because they love his approach and so do we.

“But he can play as well. You don’t know how far the boys can go but all they can do when they get the chance is look to take it and impress. He’s had off days, too, and there have been days when physically it comes on top for a young lad. "We've got a young squad, and I think that's gone under the radar when certain sections come out and criticise the group and some aspects of it.

“It’s the first proper season at Championship level for Michael Cooper, the first for Harrison Burrows and Sydie. Femi Seriki coming onto the pitch. The young loan players aren’t 25, 26, 27-year-old players in Alfie Gilchrist and Jes [Rak-Sakyi]. So we’ve been getting them up to speed on the speed of the league and the intensity and how tough it is to win games of football.

“All these bous are learning on the job and will be better for the experience of this season. Everyone knows where we want to be next season, and a season in the Championship is great for their development and their experience. And it has been for Sydie. He’s been outstanding, but he has to get his head down and be consistent in his performances and his approach. Which I have no doubt he will be.”