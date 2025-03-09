Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 20 great photos v Preston North End

Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in these 20 great photos from Preston North End victory

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 9th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST

Sheffield United picked up another big three points in their push for the Premier League as they overcame Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End at Bramall Lane yesterday. Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game in the second half shortly after North End had hit the post.

The Blades were roared home by more than 27,000 fans as they maintained the two-point gap between themselves and promotion rivals Burnley as the race for the top-flight enters its final straight. As ever our cameras were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you know, or maybe even yourself?

