Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exclusive: Out-of-contract striker makes Sheffield United visit with transfer swoop lined-up

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of former Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell after his departure from Stoke City earlier this summer. The 24-year-old, a product of Manchester City’s academy, was released by the Potters at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward, the son of Everton legend Kevin who sadly passed away recently, has visited United’s Shirecliffe training ground this week, The Star can reveal, and is currently undergoing a medical as United close in on their eighth summer signing. United have not been able to sign any more players ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against Preston North End, after the additions of Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar earlier this week.

Swansea City have also spoken to Campbell this summer while Glasgow giants Rangers and a number of other Championship sides are also understood to be interested. Swansea boss Luke Williams said this week of Campbell: “There isn't anything more I can tell you on that one at the moment. We have spoken to Tyrese a few times. We know what a brilliant player he is and what he can bring to the squad. But we haven't had any further conversations other than the initial ones."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are also keen on a deal for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of the closure of the transfer window later this month while Campbell, if the deal goes through without any further hitches, will bolster United’s forward options following the departures of Oli McBurnie, Ben Brereton-Diaz, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula, whose move to Newcastle United was officially confirmed this morning.