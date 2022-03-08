HECKINGBOTTOM:

16 May 2021, Everton 0-1 United - It wasn’t his first win in caretaker charge. That came nearly a month earlier, when Brighton were beaten at Bramall Lane. But this victory at Goodison Park, secured courtesy of a goal from Premier League debutant Daniel Jebbison, marked Heckingbottom out as someone who was prepared to put his trust in home-grown players. And see that trust repaid.

28 November 2021, United 2-0 Bristol City - United were drifting, despite winning their final match of the Jokanovic era. Performances lacked conviction. But the natives were restless and Heckingbottom was seen as being a cheap, pliable replacement for the Serb. United’s display, and the result, helped change that perception.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20 December 2021, Fulham 0-1 United - This match was supposed to be all about Aleksandar Mitrovic, the ridiculously prolific Serbian striker and Championship’s biggest cheat code. Except it wasn’t. It was all about United’s steel and Iliman Ndiaye’s brilliant solo goal.

19 February 2022, United 4-0 Swansea - The moment when United discovered their identity under Heckingbottom. Or at least showcased it to the nation. While the visitors became bogged down by aesthetics, taking 1,000 passes when one would do, United reminded less really is more.

23 February 2022, United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers - Rovers were flying. United entered the contest in fine form too, but looked dead and buried when Charlie Goode was dismissed. But some bottle from the players and tactical input from the bench saw United keep Rovers at bay before Ben Davies’ late winner.

WILDER:

Paul Heckingbottom has enjoyed some great moments as Sheffield United manager: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

27 August 2016, United 2-1 Oxford - His first win in charge of the club he had supported since childhood against the one he had led into the English Football League. But more importantly, after a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane, this was the day when Wilder unveiled the 3-5-2 system which only four years later would take the top-flight by storm.

8 April 2017, Northampton 1-2 United - Another memorable afternoon against another former club, Wilder travelled to Sixfields knowing a win would seal promotion from League One. United fell behind but secured the result they needed - provoking memorable scenes afterwards.

24 September 2017, Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 United - Dismissed as a ‘Pub Team’ by many of their arch-rivals fans, Wilder’s squad travelled to Hillsborough low on numbers and, so they were told, no chance. Two goals from former Wednesday striker Leon Clarke, one from John Fleck and Mark Duffy’s ‘bounce killer’ proved otherwise.

16 March 2019, Leeds 0-1 United - They weren’t at their best and survived a torrid first-half at Elland Road. But United changed the flow of the game - and the dynamic of a race for automatic promotion they would ultimately win alongside Norwich City - thanks to Chris Basham’s finish.

Chris Wilder during his spell in charge of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage