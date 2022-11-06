'Only one winner...' - Sheffield United goal hero makes big claim over Burnley battering

United flew out of the blocks in the second half after going 2-1 down just before half-time, with striker Oli McBurnie heading home from Anel Ahmedhodzic's flick-on and reigniting belief amongst the Blades.

From there, United were irresistible and scored three further goals without reply, issuing a huge statement of their promotion credentials by hammering Burnley 5-2 and ending the league leaders' 16-game unbeaten run in the process.

"I thought all game we were excellent," said McBurnie, who later added a second goal after George Baldock was denied by Arijanet Muric in the Clarets goal. "We felt hard done by to come in at half-time down but the game plan was the same.

"I thought we were all over them in terms of running and pressing. We kept winning the ball back in their half and didn't let them play the way they wanted to, and we knew we'd be a danger from set pieces. I thought the boys were excellent and thoroughly deserved the win."

"When you're behind, the longer it goes on the harder it gets," continued McBurnie on the key timing of his 48th-minute equaliser. "They can sit in and waste a bit of time. But to get it so early was great.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his second goal against Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage