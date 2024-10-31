4 . Jack Robinson 8 MOM

Made only his third appearance of the season in Ahmedhodzic's suspension absence but you'd struggle to believe it given his assured display here. His only slight misstep was a booking late in the first half for a professional foul on Dolan, which he had few complaints. Great moment of composure when he was faced down by two defenders as the last man but calmly side-stepped them both to emerge with the ball and 3,500 Blades fans chanting his name behind one goal. Warrior Photo: Andrew Yates