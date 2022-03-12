Coventry City v Sheffield United: 'One of those days', 'Worrying' - Blades fans react to 4-1 defeat

Sheffield United’s promotion ambitions suffered a setback this afternoon when they were hammered 4-1 at Coventry City.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 6:25 pm

The Blades took the lead through Sander Berge’s header, but City swarmed all over them with an impressive attacking display that United simply couldn’t live with.

Wes Foderingham was the only Blade to emerge with any credit with a string of fine saves keeping the scoreline at 4-1.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the result on social media...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

@deaksofficial: One of them days. Move on

Blades player ratings from sorry defeat at Coventry

@JoeSYblade: Yeah we played terrible today but jesus, relax ... comments about we're finished for the season. It was just a bad day at the office we'll bounce back

@Trev_Allison: For context Blades, we had 5 U23s on the bench and one on the pitch, defence is decimated! Let's not go overboard with the reactions today eh

Sheffield United fans follow their team at Coventry City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

@DemBlades85: Fans cheer through the good times, supporters support their team through good and bad. Support the Blades in these last 10 cup finals

Why stand-in City boss is backing United for promotion push despite 4-1 loss

@tyronej1984: From one of the best performances in years on Tuesday night to one of the worst today.

@DavidKirkham3: Whatever the reason or explanation, it's worrying. Were still 5th, somehow, but we need to put that performance behind us quickly. We go again. COYRAWW

@peteofsheffield: No fight no character no pace . Our weaknesses totally exposed by manager who outthought ours. Worst since Walsall away.

What boss made of Blades' shocking display in 4-1 Coventry defeat

@Blades_Mad: Happy to give credit where and when it’s due, but today the back three was an absolute shambles. Soft, weak and dragged all over the shop. Couldn’t deal with the absolute basics.

@a_sufc: Bad day for us & at least some results went our way

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BladesCoventry CitySander BergeChris Holt