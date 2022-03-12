The Blades took the lead through Sander Berge’s header, but City swarmed all over them with an impressive attacking display that United simply couldn’t live with.

Wes Foderingham was the only Blade to emerge with any credit with a string of fine saves keeping the scoreline at 4-1.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the result on social media...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@deaksofficial: One of them days. Move on

@JoeSYblade: Yeah we played terrible today but jesus, relax ... comments about we're finished for the season. It was just a bad day at the office we'll bounce back

@Trev_Allison: For context Blades, we had 5 U23s on the bench and one on the pitch, defence is decimated! Let's not go overboard with the reactions today eh

Sheffield United fans follow their team at Coventry City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

@DemBlades85: Fans cheer through the good times, supporters support their team through good and bad. Support the Blades in these last 10 cup finals

@tyronej1984: From one of the best performances in years on Tuesday night to one of the worst today.

@DavidKirkham3: Whatever the reason or explanation, it's worrying. Were still 5th, somehow, but we need to put that performance behind us quickly. We go again. COYRAWW

@peteofsheffield: No fight no character no pace . Our weaknesses totally exposed by manager who outthought ours. Worst since Walsall away.

@Blades_Mad: Happy to give credit where and when it’s due, but today the back three was an absolute shambles. Soft, weak and dragged all over the shop. Couldn’t deal with the absolute basics.