Why stand-in Coventry City boss is backing Sheffield United for promotion push despite 4-1 hammering

The Blades, looking to build on their midweek hammering of Middlesbrough, were instead on the wrong end of the same scoreline against play-off outsiders City, despite going ahead early on through Sander Berge.

A mixture of poor defending and ruthless attacking saw City run out deserved and convincing winners, with only a string of good saves from United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham preventing the result being worse from a Blades perspective.

And Lawrence, City’s first-team coach who was thrust into overall control this morning after manager Mark Robins and No.2 Adi Viveash tested positive for Covid-19, said: “The most important thing is that the gaffer and Adi have a good recovery.

“Most of the match prep was done and it was up to me to just reinforce it. The players responded well to going 1-0 down to a very, very good team and I’m sure the gaffer and Adi will be very proud of the players.

“The manager said: ‘You’re on the touchline, you feel it and go with your gut feeling’.”

United had a good recent defensive record before kick-off, which was smashed by goals from Viktor Gyökeres, Matt Godden and a brace from Callum O’Hare.

Disappointment for Sheffield United's players after defeat at Coventry City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“That’s football for you,” Lawrence added.

“I said to the players before the game, if we put in the performance hopefully the result follows and I thought to a man they did that.

“We could have done better with the goal but showed strength of character against a very, very, very good team who I believe will be there or thereabouts when it comes to the play offs.”

United remain fifth despite the defeat, but two of their play-off rivals in Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers face each other tomorrow and manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted his side were well-beaten against the better side.