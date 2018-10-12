'Once a Blade, always a Blade' - Sheffield United supporters send best wishes to former striker Luton Shelton after motor neurone disease diagnosis

Sheffield United fans have sent their best wishes to former Blade Luton Shelton after the striker was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The Jamaican international played only a handful of times for United after joining from Helsingborgs during the Premier League season, and was fondly remembered for both a blistering display away at Manchester United's Old Trafford and a comical, balloon-assisted goal the following season to dump Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

A heartbreaking video interview showed Shelton suffering with the degenerative disease, and his wife Bobette admitted: "Basically, our lives revolve around him because he needs everything.”

The Jamaican government have pledged $30,000 towards Shelton’s medical care, and a United spokesperson told The Star: “We have been made aware of Luton’s condition this morning and everyone at the club, including supporters, will want to wish him well.”