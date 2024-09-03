Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Arblaster sparks injury concern after withdrawing from England U20s squad for upcoming games

Oliver Arblaster sparked fears amongst Sheffield United supporters today when it was announced that the Blades skipper had withdrawn from the England Elite Squad due to injury. The 20-year-old was due to represent Paul Nevin’s side in their games against Turkey and Romanian over this current international break.

But his withdrawal was confirmed earlier today, with Manchester City’s Jacob Wright called up as a replacement. Louie Marsh, Arblaster’s young teammate and fellow graduate of the United academy, has also been named in the squad as a replacement for the injured Leeds man Darko Gyabi, after initially being placed on standby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arblaster’s issue is not thought to be serious, however, and he has time to recover ahead of United’s next Championship game at Hull City on September 13. Handed the captain’s armband for the last two league games in the injury absence of regular skipper Jack Robinson, Arblaster has only enhanced his reputation with a series of composed displays in the middle of midfield, chipping in with two goals for good measure.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford at Bramall Lane, which preserved United’s unbeaten start to the league season and sent them eighth in the early Championship table despite their two-point deduction, boyhood Blade Arblaster posted on social media: “Honoured to lead this team out today, proper Blades performance and a huge three points going into the international break! See you after, Bladesmen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Chris Wilder revealed after the Watford win that some of his players were carrying knocks while the international break will also allow United to get some valuable fitness work in, with the likes of Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi still getting up to speed physically after joining the Blades later in the transfer window.