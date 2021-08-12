Oli McBurnie warns Swansea he won't take things easy as Sheffield United striker prepares for return to club he loves

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

McBurnie arrived at United from the Swans after a successful season in Wales, and retains a number of friends at the club. He returns to watch them when his commitments allow – but won’t be taking things easy on Saturday evening.

“Everyone knows how much I appreciated my time at Swansea and I have a real good connection,” the striker said.

“But there’ll be no friends this weekend, it’ll be down to business.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They reached the play-offs in the last two years and have a new manager, so time will tell how they get on. Hopefully we get the three points and they go on a good run after that.

“They’re adapting to a new style similar to when I was there under Graham Potter, so this weekend will be two teams wanting to play good football.”

McBurnie landed himself in trouble with the FA when he returned to watch Swansea in a local derby with Cardiff, and was filmed gesturing to the Bluebirds fans.

“I try not to get caught up in all that stuff,” he admitted.

“Things happen and I get myself in some situations but I’m a footballer and I’m here to play football. Hopefully this year that will take the headlines.