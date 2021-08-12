Oli McBurnie backs Rhian Brewster to bang goals in for Sheffield United ahead of Swansea City return

Ex-Swansea City loanee Rhian Brewster grabbed his first Sheffield United goal against Carlisle United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Brewster hit the back of the net for the first time since his club-record transfer from Liverpool 10 months ago, scoring the winner in United’s 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Carlisle United in midweek.

McBurnie and Brewster both return to a former club this weekend when the Blades travel to Swansea City.

And McBurnie admitted: “All the boys were happy for Rhian, it’s been a tough start to his United career but we know he can score goals and that’ll give him a huge boost of confidence going forward.

“They say about strikers, once one goes in the rest will go in. Hopefully that happens now and if it does, it can only help the team.”

McBurnie, a previous wearer of the tag of United’s most expensive player, admits it can have an effect on the pitch.

“I think it’s important to not focus on that. It doesn’t mean anything in football; on the pitch, no one cares how much you cost.

“It’s about doing your thing, but it can weigh on your mind when things aren’t going so well. He’s a great kid, he’s always trying to learn and develop and that confidence should stand him in real good stead.”