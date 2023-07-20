Oli McBurnie caused Sheffield United something of an injury scare when he sat out the friendly stalemate in Estoril on Wednesday evening. The Scottish international, who was seen wearing a protective cast earlier in the week, then watched from the sidelines as his teammates drew with the Primeira Liga side.

With the new Premier League season now just over three weeks away, the absence of last season's joint top scorer caused understandable concern amongst United's fanbase. But, speaking after the game, boss Paul Heckingbottom did not seem unduly concerned about the injury, with McBurnie picking up the non-contact injury during a session earlier in United's training camp at the City of Football complex in Lisbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know, honestly," said Heckingbottom when asked for an update after the Estoril clash. "We're pleased with how he's reacted initially because he was in a cast at first, to take the weight off it. So hopefully the medical staff have got on top of things, and he's fine."

There was more positive news out in Portugal with the sight of both Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies back on the grass after their respective hamstring injuries. Brewster, who was put through his paces by United's coaches away from the main group with finishing and fitness work, is champing at the bit to make a comeback and is slightly ahead of Norrington-Davies, whose injury dashed his dreams of representing Wales at the World Cup last winter, on the comeback trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've not asked; I don't even ask," Heckingbottom said of the pair. "I want to get Rhian involved as soon as possible, because he's a bit further on than Rhys and is doing unopposed stuff now. Warm-ups, passing drills, things like that.

"We'll just take them as and when they get released to us. I don't ask, but I want them back as soon as possible."

But there is concern over Jayden Bogle and Ismaila Coulibaly, who remained in England while their teammates flew to Portugal and visited specialists on Wednesday to get second opinions on their respective knee injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll see how they are when we get back," Heckingbottom said. "Hopefully they're not too serious, but it was enough to investigate and make sure we are not going to do any damage.

"And if there is something that needed doing we would want to do it sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully, they can be treated and managed carefully, without any serious issues. I'm looking forward to getting back and hopefully getting some good news on how they are progressing."

Bogle's knee has previously been operated on, with the right wing-back forced to miss game-time late last year whiile some of the metalwork was tidied up. The latest issue is with the same knee, but it is as yet unclear whether the latest issue is related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad