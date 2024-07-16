Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at Oli McBurnie’s Sheffield United situation as Kieffer Moore arrival muddies waters further

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oli McBurnie remains in a state of contract limbo at Sheffield United, more than a fortnight after his Bramall Lane contract officially expired and eight weeks since the end of the Premier League season. The Blades’ former record signing is now officially a free agent but, a fortnight into pre-season, has yet to discover his next move.

McBurnie returned to United’s Shirecliffe training ground earlier this summer to keep fit amid the uncertainty over his future, which could be complicated further after United brought Kieffer Moore in from Bournemouth yesterday. In an ideal world boss Chris Wilder would have both Moore and McBurnie - who formed a good partnership during their time together at Barnsley - in his squad but a tight budget as things stand, with progress needed on the takeover front to loosen the pursestrings at Bramall Lane, could force him to accept defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part McBurnie is understood to be keen to remain at Bramall Lane but, with the new Championship season kicking off in less than a month, can only afford to wait so long for a definitive decision. The Scottish international scored 15 goals in United’s last campaign in the second tier and followed that up with six last season to finish as the Blades’ top scorer, despite only featuring 21 times in the Premier League.

McBurnie, signed for £20million after the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League back in 2019, was one of many Blades players whose contracts expired at the end of June. Daniel Jebbison and John Egan subsequently moved on, while Ben Osborn signed for Derby County after United performed a U-turn on their initial decision to trigger his contract extension.