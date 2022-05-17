Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper fires a warning to his players ahead of Sheffield United clash

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had put Forest 2-0 up at Bramall Lane on Saturday but a late Sander Berge header has offered the Blades a ray of hope that the tie is far from over.

And Cooper, while acknowledging the tie is stacked in Forest’s favour as things stand, says his team again have turn in the type of performance that saw the Reds charge from the bottom of the table to promotion contenders since he took charge in late September.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cooper manager of Nottingham Forest has warned his players that their tie against Sheffield United is far from over. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The dynamic has slightly changed [because of the scoreline at Bramall Lane] and you might refer to ‘advantages’ but they are only advantages if you use them well," said the Forest boss.

“To use them well, you’ve got to play well, you’ve got to act well in the occasion and you’ve got to do everything to be in control of your own performance.

"We’re not thinking about possible advantages, we’re just thinking about what it takes to play well again, what it takes to be in the best shape possible, physically and mentally, and turning up at the City Ground all as one, ready to go.

We’re really clear about what it takes to succeed. We’re very clear about how we want to go about it. It’s about committing to that.”

Nottingham Forest’s home has not been a happy hunting ground for the Blades, with their last win coming back in 2008 when a Brian Howard goal saw them run out 1-0 winners. Since then the Blades have drawn twice and lost three at the City Ground.

With 2,000 travelling fans behind them, United also have the challenge of breaking one of the most formidable ‘home’ teams in the Championship.