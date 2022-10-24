Davies had a nightmare start to his home debut for the Blades as Teemu Pukki charged him down and got in the way of Davies’ attempted kick, rebounding the ball into the empty net to put his side 1-0 up.

Pukki later doubled Norwich’s advantage before a spirited fightback and goals from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie dragged United back on to level terms. A contentious penalty call after John Egan challenged Pukki in the area handed City the chance to win the game from the spot, but Davies excelled to keep out the Finn and prevent him netting a hat-trick.

“I was super frustrated with that,” Davies admitted. “So early on, to give such a cheap goal away is not good enough. I took my touch, he closed me down quick and it's gone in the net. Not the best of starts to my Bramall Lane debut but there was still a long way to go. So I had to try to get it out of my head, crack on and make saves.”

Despite attempts in some quarters to lay the blame at Egan’s door for the backpass, Davies admitted he was “at the wrong angle when John passed it back”. “I should have been a bit over to the right to give me more time,” he added. “When I took my touch I thought I had plenty of time and he was just there and blocked it. It was frustrating. A terrible start.”

Davies, deputising for Wes Foderingham as the former Rangers goalkeeper served the second game of a three-match suspension after being sent off against Blackpool earlier this month, also made an important save from Josh Sargent to prevent the visitors going 3-0 ahead in the first half.

Adam Davies of Sheffield United saves a penalty from Teemu Pukki of Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage