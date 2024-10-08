Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Norwood opens up on Sheffield United exit after best six years of his career

Ollie Norwood, Sheffield United’s double promotion hero, has opened up on his difficult departure from Bramall Lane earlier this summer after what he described as the best six years of his career. The midfielder, a bargain signing from Brighton, twice helped United reach the Premier League and was a key member of the side that finished ninth in the top flight in 2019/20.

But his time in South Yorkshire came to an end after last season’s relegation, the 33-year-old one of a number of experienced stalwarts seeking pastures new. After a spell without a club, he signed for League One side Stockport County and has helped them to sixth in the early table this term, making seven appearances so far for Dave Challinor’s side.

Norwood made 30 appearances in his final season at Bramall Lane but only started a handful of games after Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane in early December, and felt that the writing was on the wall for a summer exit from that point onwards. "It was quite evident quite early when the manager came back, to be honest," he said. "I rarely played, so I think it was quite obvious I wouldn't be staying.

“It’s not a nice feeling. The year before we worked so hard to get the club back in the Premier League and get promoted. It was difficult seeing the disappointment for the fans. They just want to see the team do well and we weren’t able to do that. But I have nothing but good memories. The best six years of my career were at Sheffield United, definitely. But things have moved on, the club’s gone in a different direction and I’m excited to be a part of what’s going on at Stockport.”

Norwood played well over 200 times for the Blades, finally finding a home at Bramall Lane after short spells at Brighton and Fulham which also saw him win promotion to the Premier League. "When you have a connection with a club and you play so many games for a club, you want to stay there,” he added, in an interview with Sky Sports. “But it wasn't to be.

“You can't cry about it. "It's football, isn't it? Different managers have different opinions and pick different teams. It’s part and parcel of being a professional footballer. I'd have liked to have played more, but it is what it is. It’s over now, I’m part of something else and I’m looking forward to what’s to come here. It is what it is.

“I’ve seen a lot of things happen through the years with different players and different football clubs. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Sheffield United. I loved every minute of being there. The messages since leaving from the supporters have been amazing, and that’s what you want. When you leave, you want to be spoken about really well and I've got that from the supporters.”