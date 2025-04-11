Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"Nonsense" - Sheffield United manager hits back at Plymouth Argyle boss's claim ahead of crunch clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has hit back at Miron Muslić's claim that the pressure is on the Blades in tomorrow's crunch clash at Home Park, insisting: "We've dealt with that since the first day of the season." The Blades make the long trip to Devon looking to get their season back on track after back-to-back defeats at Oxford United and at home to Millwall.

Argyle also desperately need the points for their own agenda, kicking off five points adrift of safety and with boss Muslić boldly proclaiming earlier this week: "I think we're going to win this game, because our boys will surprise us again with a good and strong performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pilgrims boss also suggested that United are feeling more pressure than his side; comments which Wilder did not agree with, as he told the assembled media this morning ahead of the trip down to Devon. "They're bottom of the league for a reason," he said in his assessment of the challenge his side will face.

"But they can be dangerous opposition, as showed last week when they beat Norwich City. It's a game we should be expected to win and I listened to a bit of nonsense from their manager about pressure. The pressure's always on Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been since the first day of pre-season and we've got 85 points. We're not crumbling because of the pressure situation. We didn't get a result at Oxford because we were off the pace and didn't take the big moments v Millwall.

"If we play like that I think we'll win the game and it's bigger pressure trying to stay in the division. There's pressure from ourselves and the size of the club and those boys have handled that brilliantly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat at home to Millwall played out amongst an air of disconsolation at Bramall Lane as United’s promotion hopes were dealt another blow, with the Blades’ play becoming understandably more frantic as the game went on.

“The message is: ‘Let's be a bit more calmer and controlled in our manner,’” Wilder said. “The first goal in games is huge, and it's disappointing we've allowed both teams to get it in the last two games and then sit in and counter.

“It's important that we go and get the first goal and there are other certain things, too. We have to be better in our final run, pass, cross and finish. And defensively to avoid some poor goals too.”