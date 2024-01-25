Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has hit back at "ignorant" Mark Clattenburg's disparaging comments about his side and striker Oli McBurnie, labelling the former top referee's view on their penalty against West Ham on Sunday as "nonsense". Clattenburg used his national newspaper column to criticise the decision to award United a penalty late on against West Ham, which sealed them a 2-2 draw.

The game's flashpoint saw Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola wipe out McBurnie as he came for a cross, with McBurnie subsequently converting the spot-kick for the latest Premier League goal on record in the 103rd minute. Clattenburg attracted ire from Unitedites for his comments, including the line: "If you know football, and you know Sheffield United, and you know McBurnie, then you know he is going to try to disrupt the goalkeeper."

The comments did little to dissuade the section of Blades fans who suspect that they are not treated as equals whilever they are in the Premier League and Wilder was asked for his take on Clattenburg's controversial view ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. "I just think it's really ignorant in terms of the way we play," he said.

"He obviously didn't watch that [West Ham] game and is just going on something even pre-me. In 2016 we were a pretty decent footballing side. Criticism only hurts when it comes from people you respect, so I'll leave that at that. It's just a nonsense, clickbait. People at the moment, and I suppose with modern social media, try and make themselves relevant and it's just another one.

"We know what we're about and what we're trying to do, how we want to play and that we have an honest group of players. When people like that do make comments like that, they need to make sure they get everything right. Obviously he hasn't seen 95 per cent of the way this football club has been playing its football since 2016.

