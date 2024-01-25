Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on the capture of Ivo Grbic. Image: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United are close to a deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and highly-rated Irish youngster Sam Curtis, ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion. Grbic flew to England earlier this week after the deal for him to leave the Metropolitano progressed.

As The Star reported earlier this week United jumped to the head of a queue of teams looking to land 18-year-old Curtis after he left St Patrick's Athletic after his contract expired at the end of the last FAI season. Curtis travelled to Sheffield to watch Boxing Day's clash with Luton Town at Bramall Lane while Keith Andrews, the former Ireland No.2 and now United coach, was understood to be instrumental in the switch.

United are also looking for a new central defender ahead of the deadline on February 1, in addition to Grbic and Curtis. "We're close to getting a couple in, so fingers crossed they're happening as we speak," Wilder said. "I'm going to deflect names and bat them back but the big thing is that when the window shuts we're stronger and in a better place.

"I do believe from a psychological point of view that our players want to see players through the door as well to boost their chances of getting results and having a successful second part of the season. For me when I was a player, unless he played right back, I was delighted we were bringing players in and understanding competition is key. We're looking a lot healthier with players back out on the training ground as well so the picture at the minute is quite rosy and we've got to keep it going that way."

When asked directly about Grbic and Curtis, however, Wilder allowed his guard to drop. "Yeah, he is," he said when asked if Grbic was undergoing a medical. "He's close, fingers crossed we can seal that deal."