Chris Wilder has warned his former club Sheffield United that clubs will be circling in January for two of their star players, admitting fellow promotion hopefuls Watford and Blackburn will be in similar “situations” when the market reopens for business.

Wilder, who led his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League in the space of three seasons before leaving in 2020, was speaking on the League of 72 channel and discussed the rise of Iliman Ndiaye, who arrived at Bramall Lane in 2019 while Wilder was still in post.

“Iliman has been incredible. His sort of breakthrough year was last year and he’s kicked on. That will be another situation for Sheffield United to deal with,” Wilder said.

"I don’t think Burnley will have that situation but Watford, Sheffield United and Blackburn will have that situation in January will have that situation in January. Iliman and Anel [Ahmedhodžić] as well.

“He’s been incredible. He came from Boreham Wood, he was playing street football and it was some great work by the recruitment guys at Sheffield United, Steve Holmes and Paul Mitchell.

“He came up to Sheffield, very humble, and we had him training with the first team. It was quite difficult to put him in in the second season in the Premier League because, no disrespect, we were getting beat every other week and it was a real tough environment. You rely on your senior players and do you want to scar this young player?

Chris Wilder during his time as Sheffield United manager: David Klein/Sportimage

“Morgan Gibbs-White was incredible last year and really was a catalyst in how their season went but Iliman, from a homegrown point of view, has really taken massive strides forward and no doubt that will be a situation Sheffield United will have to deal with in January.”

Ndiaye is out of contract in the summer of 2024 but defender Ahmedhodžić only arrived in the summer in a £3m deal from Malmo and is tied to Bramall Lane until at least 2026 - meaning any January bid would surely have to be eye-watering for United’s hierarchy to even consider doing business when the window reopens for business next month.

