Ramsdale, a member of the England squad that reached the final of the European Championships this summer before suffering penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy, is a target of Premier League side Arsenal who want to bring him to the Emirates to provide cover and competition for No.1 stopper Bernd Leno.

But Mikel Arteta’s side have so far refused to meet United’s £40m valuation of the player, who could make his first appearance of pre-season at Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday evening after being granted an extra period of holiday following his Euros commitments.

The Ramsdale saga is expected to run for some time yet, possibly overshadowing new boss Slavisa Jokanović’s preparations for the season opener against Birmingham City early next month.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Begovic for one isn’t surprised to see Ramsdale in demand.

"He can become one of the best, especially in the country,” Begovic, who recently joined Everton, told Talksport.

"He's already proved that he can play at the highest level. He's got a lot of potential still to fulfil. The more he plays, the more he's going to progress. So I'm not surprised to see him linked with some of the top clubs.

"What he's done over the last couple of years shows everyone the quality he has. With his age, where he's at, the potential is there to become an even better goalkeeper."