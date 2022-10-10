Former Sheffield United boss sacked with Blades fixture on the horizon

The former Blades boss has been sacked by West Brom after 13 matches of the season with the Baggies currently in the relegation zone.

Bruce had been expected to mount a promotion challenege this season but has struggled to get WBA firing, with only two wins having been recorded this campaign so far, the last of which coming against one of his many old clubs, Hull on August 20.

Pressure had begun to mount over the past few weeks and defeat to Preston last midweek had looked like being the final straw.

However, Bruce hung on to the weekend and a goalless draw with Luton on Saturday appears to have caused the Baggies’ hierarchy to act.

A raft of recent sackings may well have forced West Brom’s hand with a number of clubs still looking for a new boss, including Middlesbrough who sacked Chris Wilder last week and are currently just one place above third bottom WBA.

A brief statement on the club’s website read: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce. Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February. Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The process of recruiting a new Manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”