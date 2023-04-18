Newcastle United man has no interest in holding talks right now as Sheffield United battle takes priority

On loan from Newcastle and set to become a free agent later this summer, the Republic of Ireland centre-half faces an uncertain future when his deal at St James’ Park expires. But rather than begin exploring potential moves now, be that to Bramall Lane on a permanent basis or elsewhere, Clark is refusing to enter into any negotiations for fear of distracting himself from completing the task he set himself after arriving in South Yorkshire nine months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a player, you don’t want to get dragged into anything that’s going on off the pitch,” he told The Star. “All I’m focused on is here, trying to get us up and do what I wanted to do when I first came here. That is to get promoted. It was the aim right at the start and, although there is work to do, we are nearly there now. So we have to make sure we get across the line. Nothing else matters. All the rest, that can get sorted out later. I don’t want to get into any of that now.”

Ciaran Clark of Sheffield Utd (2L) celebrates his goal against Cardiff City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark, aged 33, scored his second goal for United during last weekend’s win over Cardiff City, which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side prepare for tonight’s game against Bristol City second in the table and five points clear of third with five matches remaining on the Championship schedule this term. After facing Nigel Pearson’s squad, United then travel to Wembley for Saturday’s semi-final against Manchester City.

“I’m comfortable with the situation,” Clark added. “Genuinely, it’s not an issue for me whatsoever. I feel alright. Maybe if I was a bit younger, it might be different. But I’m older now and so I’m not stressed about it in any way shape or form.

“I came with the aim of getting promoted and the position we are in, it’s fantastic. It’s up to us to see it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Ciaran Clark (2nd from left) was on target against Cardiff City: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“If we can do it, then it benefits everyone here, the club and the city as a whole - everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad