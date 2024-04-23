Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has conceded that Joe Willock and Lewis Miley are unlikely to play again this season, meaning the pair will definitely miss Saturday’s visit of Sheffield United.

Willock has been struggling with an Achilles injury after overcoming a hamstring issue while 17-year-old Miley has been ruled out recently by a back problem. The Magpies are in action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as the Blades head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United before facing each other at St James’ Park this weekend.

Addressing Newcastle’s injury situation, Howe admitted Willock and Miley have likely already made their final appearances this season owing to their respective injury problems.

“No, we don’t think so,” Howe responded when asked if Willock might feature again this campaign. “With Joe, we all have decided – the medical team, Joe – that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles would benefit him more, so he went to see a specialist, and they said, ‘Look, you’ve got a couple of options here’.

“He could have carried on playing, but I think the longer-term view was taken, ‘Let’s get him right for next season’, so that’s what everyone is working towards. He’s desperate to play, but most importantly desperate to go into games feeling good with his body, and that’s the challenge for any player.

“The game is hard enough, the level is so high that if you’re not 100 per cent, the game usually finds a way to catch you out and I think Joe’s just been frustrated that he’s not felt his normal self when he’s played.”

Speaking about Miley, Howe added: “The decision made on him again was to look at his long-term future and try to protect him, so we won’t see Lewie again this season. He’s done brilliantly this season, but I think with the back problem that he has, rest is probably the right way for us to go and even if there was a chance – and there possibly was if we pushed him to come back – we took that away very early with his age and thinking about his long-term prospects.”