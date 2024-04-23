Man Utd vs Sheffield United Premier League injury news as 13 out and 7 doubts - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Manchester United as the two teams prepare to face off at Old Trafford.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:07 BST

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend when they face Europa League hopefuls Manchester United. The Blades are all-but relegated at this point, with confirmation of their Championship status due to arrive in the next couple of games, and it could even come this weekend if results go against them.

The Blades are fresh off a hammering at the hands of relegation rivals Burnley, and a trip to Old Trafford won’t sound particularly appetising given recent form. Nevertheless, Chris Wilder’s men will look to disrupt the Red Devils as they look to secure European qualification down the stretch, even if injuries continue to pile up. Here we round up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of this one.

1. Scott McTominay - Doubt

2. Sofyan Amrabat - Doubt

3. Marcus Rashford - Doubt

4. Mason Mount - Out

