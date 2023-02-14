New shares allotted in Sheffield United, Companies House statement confirms

Sheffield United have confirmed an tranche of newly issued shares in the club have been allotted to an as yet unnamed individual or organisation.

The move was registered with Companies House today, and duly published on the registry’s official website.

United are the subject of a takeover attempt by Dozy Mmobuosi, a Nigerian businessman who is understood to have agreed a deal in principle with current owner Prince Abdulla bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to assume control at Bramall Lane. Mmobuosi’s attempt to seize control of United has yet to be approved by the English Football League, who must satisfy themselves about both the extent and source of his wealth before sanctioning the bid. The governing body’s ‘owners and directors’ test also involves an investigation into the personal probity of those looking to assume “relevant” positions with one of its members.

New shares have been allotted in Sheffield United: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mmobuosi, the founder of agri-fintech firm Tingo, spoke of his confidence that the EFL will deem him fit and proper during an interview with CNN last week; stating that he has already paid a deposit as a gesture of intent. It emerged overnight that Mmobuosi has a County Court judgement against him relating to unpaid rent on a property in the Hertfordshire city of St Albans.

In their “statement of capital” to CH, United confirmed that “no shares (are) allotted other than for cash. The transaction occurred last week.

Second in the Championship table, United must also shortly settle their outstanding transfer debts in order to avoid being prohibited from processing any new registrations for a further two windows after being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL last month.