News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 hour ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
4 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

New date confirmed for Sheffield United’s Neil Warnock reunion at Huddersfield Town

Blades’ trip to Huddersfield Town had been postponed after United reached Wembley

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

Sheffield United’s reunion with Neil Warnock will be their penultimate game of the Championship season after the trip to Huddersfield Town was rearranged.

United were originally scheduled to travel to their West Yorkshire rivals on April 22, but will now instead face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley that weekend following their dramatic victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades planning talks with Man City over big Doyle, McAtee decision

Most Popular

The Huddersfield game has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3, kicking off at 7.45pm and could be a vital game in United’s promotion hopes. Their final game of the season comes the following Monday, away at Birmingham City.

Town’s season could either be dead and buried or very much alive by that stage, too. They are third bottom and currently three points adrift of another of Warnock’s former clubs in Cardiff City - who have a game in hand, after their weekend game against Rotherham United was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

Neil WarnockHuddersfield Town