New date confirmed for Sheffield United’s Neil Warnock reunion at Huddersfield Town

Blades’ trip to Huddersfield Town had been postponed after United reached Wembley

Sheffield United’s reunion with Neil Warnock will be their penultimate game of the Championship season after the trip to Huddersfield Town was rearranged.

United were originally scheduled to travel to their West Yorkshire rivals on April 22, but will now instead face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley that weekend following their dramatic victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The Huddersfield game has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3, kicking off at 7.45pm and could be a vital game in United’s promotion hopes. Their final game of the season comes the following Monday, away at Birmingham City.