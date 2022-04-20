Morgan Gibbs-White hails "exciting" Sheffield United teammate as on-loan Wolves man makes promotion pledge

The young forward pair were used as the Blades’ main attackers at Bristol City on Monday after injury saw Oli McBurnie join Billy Sharp in the Bramall Lane treatment room.

Both men could have scored in the first half – Ndiaye blazing over a golden chance before Gibbs-White saw an effort well blocked by Daniel Bentley – and it was the on-loan Wolves man who earned a point for the Blades with a well-taken overhead kick in the second half.

United hope to have Sharp available soon after a hamstring injury – possibly as soon as this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City – but McBurnie’s outlook looks less promising after he damaged bone and ligament in his foot in the Good Friday defeat to Reading.

And asked if he felt he and Ndiaye could score the goals to get United over the line in the play-off race – they enter the Cardiff clash sixth in the table but only a point ahead of seventh-placed Millwall – Gibbs-White insisted: “Definitely. Especially with the amount of chances we created [at City].

“It’s just about taking them and it wasn’t our day today. I believe we’ll bounce back in the next game, if we get those chances again we’ll put it right.”

On Ndiaye, the mercurial 22-year-old essentially embarking in his first season of professional football, Gibbs-White added: “We’ve always had that close connection, even at the start of the season.

lliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White celebrate a goal for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We link up really well with each other; he’s an exciting player to play with. He’s a pleasure to play with and it showed [at City] in the first half, with how we linked up.

“I always know where he is and he knows where I am. Unfortunately we just couldn’t get the three points.”