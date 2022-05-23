Morgan Gibbs-White earns new deal after stunning Sheffield United displays

Gibbs-White was the star of the Blades’ season after joining on a season long-loan at the end of the summer transfer window, and evetually taking United from a position near the bottom of the table to the top six where they were eventually defeated by Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals.

The 22 year-old scored 13 goals in 40 appearances and there were hopes among United fans that Gibbs-White would hang around for even longer but that was always going to be a difficult deal for the men in charge of United’s pursestrings to crack.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White who spent last season on loan at Sheffield Unitedhas been offered a new contract by Wolves.

It would now appear that Wolves either see the player as one who can begin to make inroads at Molineux, or they are at least protecting their asset from a financial perspective.

The England under 21 international signed his last contract just last year before making the temporary switch to South Yorkshire.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage recently admitted that while Gibbs-White was back in the West Midlands receiving treatment for injury in the middle of the season, the manager tried to get him to stick around and not make a return to Bramall Lane, which the player eventually elected to do.

Lage said: “In January I did everything to convince him to stay here. It was very clear and I gave him space and time to think about it.